today at 12:49 PM
Published 3:18 AM

Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 16 at 3:18AM PST until December 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Visibility as low as a quarter mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In
Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The fog may lift into a low stratus layer
and then it will mainly cause impacts on the ridge tops and
where the stratus layer meets the terrain along mountain range
slopes.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.

National Weather Service

