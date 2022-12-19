Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 1:02PM PST until December 20 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow will transition to rain,
and with well-below road temperatures, this will result in icy
road conditions late afternoon into the evening.
* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and
Southern Oregon Cascades and Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County. This includes Highways 140, 138, 62,
and the Crater Lake area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will turn to rain, which
will fall on very cold road surfaces resulting in icy conditions
until roads warm up late afternoon into the evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.