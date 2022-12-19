Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 2:06PM PST until December 20 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

CCA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow will transition to rain,

and with well-below freezing road temperatures, this will

result in icy road conditions late afternoon into the evening.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and

Southern Oregon Cascades and Northern and Eastern Klamath County

and Western Lake County. This includes Highways 140, 138, 62,

and the Crater Lake area.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will turn to rain, which

will fall on very cold road surfaces resulting in icy conditions

until roads warm up late afternoon into the evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.