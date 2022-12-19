Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 2:11PM PST until December 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches
from Mount Hood to Santiam Pass, with 4 to 8 inches across the
Lane County Cascades.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map