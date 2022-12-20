Wind Chill Advisory issued December 20 at 2:14PM PST until December 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central and south central Washington.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

