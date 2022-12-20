Wind Chill Advisory issued December 20 at 3:53AM PST until December 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.