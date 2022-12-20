Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 11:47PM PST until December 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Freezing rain could result a thin layer of ice.
* WHERE…Northern portions of the Klamath Basin, including Hwy
97 from Chiloquin to Chemult.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Ice will create slippery and hazardous road
conditions, which may impact the morning commute. This could
also create a slip hazard on walkways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any ice accumulation is expected to be
minimal.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.