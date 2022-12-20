Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 1:21PM PST until December 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Freezing rain could result a thin layer of ice.

* WHERE…Northern portions of the Klamath Basin, including Hwy 97

from Chiloquin to Chemult.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Ice will create slippery and hazardous road

conditions, which may impact the morning commute. This could

also create a slip hazard on walkways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any ice accumulation is expected to be

minimal.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.