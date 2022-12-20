Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 12:58PM PST until December 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation

possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice

accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch possible.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST

Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon

through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning

commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map