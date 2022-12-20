Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 5:58PM PST until December 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation
possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch possible.
Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to
the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday
morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map