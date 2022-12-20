Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 7:15AM PST until December 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches, except up to 8 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map