Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 7:15AM PST until December 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches, except up to 8 inches above 2500 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map