Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 8:58PM PST until December 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

AAB

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation

possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice

accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch possible.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST

Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon

through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to

the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday

morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map