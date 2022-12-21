Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 3:15PM PST until December 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation

expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice

accumulations of one tenth of an inch up to one half of an

inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

15 below zero.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Thursday to 1

PM PST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM this

evening to 6 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map