Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 4:30AM PST until December 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 15 below zero expected. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy
mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to
two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch to one
half inch possible. Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, except
stronger near the Gorge.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to
6 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.