Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 4:30AM PST until December 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 15 below zero expected. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy

mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to

two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch to one

half inch possible. Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, except

stronger near the Gorge.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to

6 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.