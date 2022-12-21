Skip to Content
December 22, 2022 5:49 AM
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 9:03PM PST until December 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

