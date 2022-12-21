Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 4:30AM PST until December 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one

tenth of an inch to four tenths of an inch possible. Winds could

gust as high as 40 mph, except 60 to 70 mph above treeline.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM this evening to

6 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in under 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.