Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:15PM PST until December 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter
Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth of an inch up to one half of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph, except 60 to 70 mph above treeline.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM this evening to
6 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM
Thursday to 6 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map