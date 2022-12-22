Wind Chill Advisory issued December 22 at 11:34AM PST until December 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch
and ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.5 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon
to 1 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM
PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map