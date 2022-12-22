Wind Chill Advisory issued December 22 at 2:30PM PST until December 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind

chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,

mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of around

two inches and ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 10

AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.