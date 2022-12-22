Wind Chill Warning issued December 22 at 11:34AM PST until December 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter
Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
and sleet accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations
of 0.2 to 0.8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 6 AM PST Friday. For
the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map