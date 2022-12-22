Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 11:34AM PST until December 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter

Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

and sleet accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations

of 0.2 to 0.8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 6 AM PST Friday. For

the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map