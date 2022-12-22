Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 2:30PM PST until December 24 at 11:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to

one half of an inch, mainly north of Mt Jefferson.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in

hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.