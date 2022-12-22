Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 9:21PM PST until December 24 at 11:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one half of an inch, mainly north of Mt Jefferson.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.