Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 3:28AM PST until December 23 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wintry mix and periods of freezing rain expected, which
could result a thin layer of ice.
* WHERE…Portions of the Klamath Basin as well as portions of
Lake County below 5000 feet. This includes Highways 97, 395,
31, 140, 62, 66 and 139. This does include the communities of
Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Chemult, Bly, Lakeview, Dorris,
Macdoel, and Paisley.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Ice will create slippery and hazardous road
conditions, which may impact the morning commute. This could
also create a slip hazard on walkways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Confidence in the potential for freezing
rain is highest from Chemult northward, but isolated areas of
wintry mix and freezing rain are possible elsewhere in the
advisory area.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for wintry mix means that periods of
slippery conditions will cause travel difficulties.