Wind Chill Advisory issued December 23 at 3:27AM PST until December 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.

Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.