Wind Chill Advisory issued December 23 at 3:27AM PST until December 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM PST this
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.