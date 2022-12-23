Wind Chill Warning issued December 23 at 3:28AM PST until December 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one
inch, except around three quarters of an inch above 2500 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 6 AM PST early this
morning. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM PST this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice.
Travel could will be difficult. The cold wind chills could
result in frostbite or hypothermia if precautions are not
taken.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map