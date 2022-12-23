Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 12:03PM PST until December 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of one

tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are likely. Very

slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power

outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map