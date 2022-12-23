Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 12:03PM PST until December 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one
to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are likely. Very
slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map