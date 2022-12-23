Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 12:47PM PST until December 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one

to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are likely. Very

slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map