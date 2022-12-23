Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 3:27AM PST until December 24 at 11:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations

of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one half of

an inch, mainly north of Mt Jefferson.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.