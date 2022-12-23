Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 3:28AM PST until December 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, significant icing.
Additional ice accumulations up to 0.5 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 PM PST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM PST early
this morning.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The cold wind chills could result in frostbite
or hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map