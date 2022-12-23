Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 3:28AM PST until December 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, significant icing.

Additional ice accumulations up to 0.5 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM PST early

this morning.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches. The cold wind chills could result in frostbite

or hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power

outages.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map