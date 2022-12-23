Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 6:52AM PST until December 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around

one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three

tenths of an inch below 2000 feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette

Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in

Cowlitz County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel will be difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power

outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map