today at 4:49 PM
Published 6:52 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 6:52AM PST until December 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around
one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three
tenths of an inch below 2000 feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in
Cowlitz County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel will be difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

