Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 8:44AM PST until December 24 at 11:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of
around one quarter of an inch.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.