Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 8:54AM PST until December 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of
an inch.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are likely. Very slippery
sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

