Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 8:54AM PST until December 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of

an inch.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are likely. Very slippery

sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map