Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 2:53PM PST until December 24 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around a

tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Central Willamette Valley

and Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, I- 5

Corridor in Cowlitz County and South Washington Cascade

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

likely.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map