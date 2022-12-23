Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 2:53PM PST until December 24 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around a
tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Central Willamette Valley
and Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, I- 5
Corridor in Cowlitz County and South Washington Cascade
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
likely.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map