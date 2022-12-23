Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 2:53PM PST until December 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of one to

two tenths of an inch…mainly near Mt Hood.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

likely.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map