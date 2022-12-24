Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 1:49AM PST until December 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of one to
two tenths of an inch…mainly near Mt Hood.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
likely.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map