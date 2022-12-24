Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 5:26AM PST until December 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of up to one
tenth of an inch, mainly near Mount Hood.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map