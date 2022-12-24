Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 8:31AM PST until December 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of up to

one tenth of an inch, mainly near Mount Hood.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map