Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 8:53AM PST until December 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch, mainly near Mount Hood.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map