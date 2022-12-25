Wind Advisory issued December 25 at 2:20PM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The warning affects mostly higher terrain,
but will also impact Oregon Highway 31 between Paisley and
Silver Lake. Advisory level winds will be widespread across the
area.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.