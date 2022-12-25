Wind Advisory issued December 25 at 8:09PM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and

Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 7 PM Monday to 10 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM Monday to 10

AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The warning affects mostly higher terrain,

but will also impact Oregon Highway 31 between Paisley and

Silver Lake. Advisory level winds will be widespread across the

area.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.