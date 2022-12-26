High Wind Warning issued December 26 at 8:15PM PST until December 27 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 75 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning, the Warner Mountains in

California and the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Winter Ridge,

and Poker Jim Ridge in Oregon. This includes portions of Hwy

395, 299, 31, 140 and 395. and much of Klamath, Lake, and Modoc

counties, including the communities of Bly, Summer Lake,

Paisley, and Valley Falls. The advisory includes the communities

of Lakeview, Alturas, Adel, and Chemult.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The warning affects mostly higher

terrain, but will also impact Oregon Highway 31 between

Paisley and Silver Lake. Advisory level winds will be

widespread across the area.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.