Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 11:34AM PST until December 27 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning, the Warner Mountains in

California and the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Winter Ridge,

and Poker Jim Ridge in Oregon. This includes portions of Hwy

395, 299, 31, 140 and 395. For the Advisory area, much of

Klamath, Lake and Modoc counties, including the communities of

Bly, Summer Lake, Lakeview, Alturas, Adel and Chemult.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The warning affects mostly higher terrain,

but will also impact Oregon Highway 31 between Paisley and

Silver Lake. Advisory level winds will be widespread across the

area.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.