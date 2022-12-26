Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 11:34AM PST until December 27 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning, the Warner Mountains in
California and the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Winter Ridge,
and Poker Jim Ridge in Oregon. This includes portions of Hwy
395, 299, 31, 140 and 395. For the Advisory area, much of
Klamath, Lake and Modoc counties, including the communities of
Bly, Summer Lake, Lakeview, Alturas, Adel and Chemult.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The warning affects mostly higher terrain,
but will also impact Oregon Highway 31 between Paisley and
Silver Lake. Advisory level winds will be widespread across the
area.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.