Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 4:39AM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains

of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In

Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and

Simcoe Highlands.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.