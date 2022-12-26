Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 4:39AM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In
Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and
Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.