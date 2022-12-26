Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 8:54 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 8:54PM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches
above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with an extended period
of winter travel conditions across the passes in the Cascades.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content