Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 8:54PM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches

above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with an extended period

of winter travel conditions across the passes in the Cascades.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map