High Wind Warning issued December 27 at 3:57AM PST until December 27 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…In California, northeast Siskiyou and northwest Modoc
Counties. In Oregon, the Klamath Basin. This includes highways
97, 140, 62, and 66. The warning includes the communities of
Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Dorris, Macdoel, Malin, and Modoc
Point. The advisory includes the communities of Keno, Merrill,
and Tulelake.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.