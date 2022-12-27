High Wind Warning issued December 27 at 3:57AM PST until December 27 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…In California, northeast Siskiyou and northwest Modoc

Counties. In Oregon, the Klamath Basin. This includes highways

97, 140, 62, and 66. The warning includes the communities of

Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Dorris, Macdoel, Malin, and Modoc

Point. The advisory includes the communities of Keno, Merrill,

and Tulelake.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.