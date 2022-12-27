Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 2:42PM PST until December 28 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Central Oregon. In

Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected along exposed

ridges and higher terrain.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.