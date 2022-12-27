Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 2:53AM PST until December 28 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Strongest winds expected between 11 AM and 4 PM.
Locally stronger winds possible, as high as 60 mph, and
generally along the foothills of the Northern Blues.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In
Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and
Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.