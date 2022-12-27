Skip to Content
December 28, 2022
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:33PM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5
inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 4000 feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

